Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Increases By 32.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PBTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 12,786,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,557,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

