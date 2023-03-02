Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 98.1%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RSF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
