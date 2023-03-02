Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 98.1%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RSF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 412.1% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

