Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rises By 796.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 796.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 73,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

