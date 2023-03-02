Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Expands By 54.0%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

