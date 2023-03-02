Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Decreases By 49.3%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 4,677,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

SPTJF remained flat at $0.22 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

