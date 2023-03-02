Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 50.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $160.12.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.