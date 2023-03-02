Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 50.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $160.12.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.