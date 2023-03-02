Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rises By 32.9%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic Stock Down 3.9 %

Synlogic Company Profile

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,833. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.