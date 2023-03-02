Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Expands By 335.9%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 335.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $174,949.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,729,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,920,368.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,858,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,868 in the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 285,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,550. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

