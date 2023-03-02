Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Declines By 28.4%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Traton has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.