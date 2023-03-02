Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Grows By 47.5%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

