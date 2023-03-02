Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 41.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ZOZO Stock Performance
Shares of SRTTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 14,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,782. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.
ZOZO Company Profile
