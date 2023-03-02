Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 41.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

Shares of SRTTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 14,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,782. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.