SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $24.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.2 %

SIBN opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $690.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.