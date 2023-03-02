SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $24.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

SIBN opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $690.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

