SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 3.2% Higher

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

