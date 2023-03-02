SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 3.2% Higher

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
