Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sims Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sims Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

