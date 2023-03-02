Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 200200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$27.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

