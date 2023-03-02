SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $39,130.55 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

