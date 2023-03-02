Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMGZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($20.88) to GBX 1,860 ($22.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.91) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.