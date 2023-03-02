SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNCAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)
