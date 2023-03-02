Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 856,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,561 shares.The stock last traded at $81.11 and had previously closed at $88.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

