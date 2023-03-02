Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQMGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 856,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,561 shares.The stock last traded at $81.11 and had previously closed at $88.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

