Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,358. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
