Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,358. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

