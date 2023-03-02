Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $155.42 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $155.42 million and $0.28 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00220818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,480.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00730921 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

