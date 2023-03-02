Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

