Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises about 1.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 4.66% of Spectrum Brands worth $74,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 308,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $93.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

