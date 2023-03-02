Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

