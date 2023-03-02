Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $6.66-6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,022,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.