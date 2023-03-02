SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

SSP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SSPPF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

