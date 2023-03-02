State Street (NYSE:STT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $89.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

