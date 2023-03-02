Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stem Price Performance
Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 35,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Stem Company Profile
