Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 35,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

