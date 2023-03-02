Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells $200,780.28 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sterling Infrastructure

STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

