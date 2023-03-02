Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of STVN stock opened at €22.33 ($23.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.81. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €22.67 ($24.12). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.