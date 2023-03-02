Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STVN stock opened at €22.33 ($23.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.81. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €22.67 ($24.12). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $3,957,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.