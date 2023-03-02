Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $27.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.03 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.