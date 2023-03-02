StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
