Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.11 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Stratasys Trading Up 4.7 %

SSYS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 1,050,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,400. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

