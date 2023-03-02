Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.81

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 152692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

