Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in February

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.