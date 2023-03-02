Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $205.13

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $180,229.07 and $205.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00219885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,490.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046991 USD and is down -14.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $89.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

