Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 466.7% in February

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126. Sumco has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

