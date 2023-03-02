Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in February

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 12,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

