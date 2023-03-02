Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $16.01. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 1,538 shares.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

