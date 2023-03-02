Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$46.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.77. The company has a market cap of C$62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

About Suncor Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

