Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,500 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 591.6 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNPTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

