Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Bank of America upped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Sunrun by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 159,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

