Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $96.62. 241,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,531,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

