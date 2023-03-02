Surface Oncology (SURF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

Surface Oncology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 96,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,461. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surface Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 440.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Further Reading

