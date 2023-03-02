Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 4,315 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $144,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Surgery Partners

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

