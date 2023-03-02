Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and $4.21 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,284,910,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,366,691 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

