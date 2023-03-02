Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 88,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,116. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.
About Swire Pacific
