Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in February

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Swiss Life Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZLMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

