Synapse (SYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.95 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Synapse has a market cap of $215.52 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

