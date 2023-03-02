Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $32.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
